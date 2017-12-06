You are here:
Time magazine names sexual harassment 'Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Dec, 06 2017

New York: Time magazine on Wednesday named "The Silence Breakers" who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.


"The Silence Breakers" designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year's first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.

President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.


