Time magazine names sexual harassment 'Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

New York: Time magazine on Wednesday named "The Silence Breakers" who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.

Time designates 'Silence Breakers' who triggered sexual harassment revelations as Person of the Year, reports AFP news agency. — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2017

BREAKING: Time magazine honored the women who started the national reckoning about sexual harassment in the workplace and elsewhere https://t.co/18SrCUJ4hWpic.twitter.com/dUijMzwLvj — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 6, 2017

"The Silence Breakers" designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year's first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.

President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.