Tillerson says backs 'full review' of Iran nuclear deal | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday he would recommend a "full review" of the nuclear deal with Iran, but he did not call for an outright rejection of the 2015 accord.Speaking in his Senate confirmation hearing, Tillerson also said he did not oppose the Trans Pacific Partnership free trade deal, but said he shares some of President-elect Donald Trump's views about whether the pact as negotiated reflects all the best interests of the United States.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Patricia Zengerle)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.