Ticket sold in California wins Powerball lottery jackpot worth $448.7 million

WorldReutersJun, 11 2017 12:26:09 IST

Los Angeles/New York: One ticket sold in California matched all the winning numbers drawn on Saturday for the Powerball jackpot that soared to an estimated $448.7 million on a surge of last-minute buying, lottery officials said.

The numbers revealed just after 11 pm were 32, 26, 20, 38 and 58, with a Powerball 3. Lottery officials said one ticket, purchased in Sun City, California, matched all the numbers for the grand prize.

The lump sum payout for the winning ticket would be $279.1 million.

Representational image. Getty Images

The grand prize in the multi-state US lottery soared to its highest in months after 19 straight drawings failed to produce a winner.

The last Powerball drawing to produce a jackpot winner was on 1 April, said California Lottery spokesman Mike Bond. California is one of 44 states, plus Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, that participate in Powerball.

Saturday's estimated $447.8 million jackpot, the seventh largest in Powerball history, beat out the $435.3 million won by a ticket buyer in Indiana in a 22 February drawing, after a late surge in ticket buying.

That anonymous winner, described by his spokeswoman as a manufacturing plant worker who graduated from Purdue University, chose the lump-sum cash option of $263.5 million when he came forward in March.

The odds of winning Saturday's grand prize are roughly 1 in 292 million.

Powerball's jackpot hit a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when three winning tickets were sold in Florida, California and Tennessee.


