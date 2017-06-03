Three days after Kabul blast, Afghan govt warns protesters against demonstrations

Kabul: The Afghan government on Saturday urged protesters to abstain from any gatherings or demonstrations due to security threats.

According to a statement released by the Kabul Garrison General Command, there were intelligence reports about possible suicide attacks by anti-government elements.

On Friday, following a deadly attack in a diplomatic area in Kabul which killed nearly 100 people and injured over 400 others, thousands of Afghans staged a protest at the site of the incident and asked the government leaders to resign.

At least seven protesters were killed and at least 20 injured after police opened fire at the demonstrators.