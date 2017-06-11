Three Chinese warships dock in Pakistan's Karachi for four-day visit

Karachi: Three Chinese warships have arrived on a four-day goodwill and training visit at Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.

Chang Chun, Jing Zhou and Chao Hu warships of the Peoples Liberation Army Navy are part of a task group that will hold a Passage Exercise with Pakistan Navy ships to enhance interoperability between the two navies, officials said.

A welcome ceremony was organised as the fleet reached in Karachi on a four-day goodwill and training visit on Saturday.

The visit will promote the understanding and mutual trust between the people of China and Pakistan and boost the cooperation and friendship between the two nations, Commander of the Chinese navy fleet Rear Admiral Shen Hao said.

Shen said the pragmatic cooperation and communication between the two navies will be further strengthened so as to contribute to regional stability and world peace and play an active role in promoting common development.

Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy Admiral Mohammad Zakaullah visited the fleet.