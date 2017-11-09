Three AIGs among six others killed in targeted suicide bombing in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Karachi: A suspected suicide bomber on Thursday killed an additional inspector general and two other police officers in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province in a targeted attack, officials said.

The blast targeted the vehicle of additional inspector general (AIG) Telecommunications Hamid Shakeel who was passing through a residential area in the provincial capital Quetta. Shakeel was killed along with two police officials while six others, including three officers, were injured, police said.

The TV footage showed that the vehicle was badly damaged in the attack. Shakeel has served as deputy inspector general (DIG) operations, acting DIG investigations and AIG operations, as well as holding a number of other key posts. The injured have been shifted to combined military hospital (CMH) and civil hospital in Quetta, police said, adding that the initial probe showed that it was a suicide

bombing.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched in the surrounding areas.

Balochistan governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai and chief minister Sanaullah Zehri has strongly condemned the attack. The culprits behind the attack would be brought to justice. The government will not bow down before terrorists, Zehri was quoted as saying by the local media. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan has been rocked by a series of attacks which raised concerns about a growing militant presence, including those affiliated with Islamic State, which has claimed several bombings in the restive province. The unrest has raised security concerns for projects in the $50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a transport and energy link from western China to Pakistan's southern Gwadar port.

At least six police commandos and a civilian were killed last month when an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a security force's convoy on the Quetta-Sibi Highway.