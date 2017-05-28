'Theresa ke saath': Conservatives try to woo British-Indians with Hindi campaign song

London: Britain's ruling Conservative Party has released a Hindi campaign song on Sunday in an attempt to woo the nearly 1.6 million strong Indian diaspora in the country.

The song 'Theresa Ke Saath' for the 8 June general election has been produced by Conservative Friends of India (CFI) co-chair and UK-based Indian businessman Ranjit S Baxi and calls on Indian-origin voters to back May as Britain's Prime Minister for the next five years.

"The Hindi song has been especially composed for the General Election 2017 to promote connectivity with the 1.6 million British Indians to support May, who will provide strong and stable leadership for Britain and growth of the British economy," said a statement from the team behind the song.

"Every vote for May is a vote for stronger Britain with the benefits felt by everyone across the country. We need a country that works for everyone. May wants to build a strong trade partnership with India and engage actively with the British Indian community," it adds.

The song has been written, composed and produced by Pandit Dinesh with vocals by British Indian artists including Navin Kundra, Rubayyatt Jahan, Urmi Chakraborty, Raja Kasaf and Ketan Kansra.

The music, set to Indian beats, is by Milan Handa, Chris Nolan and Mauro and the video features snapshots of May during her visit to India in November 2016 and dressed in Indian outfits at various community events in the UK.

The catchy tune, available on YouTube channels, calls on voters to "join hands with Theresa May/To make Conservatives win. Five years with Theresa/For the Pride of Britain".

The last time the team had released a similar Hindi song was to call for former Prime Minister David Cameron's victory in the May 2015 general election.

"Neela Hai Aasman (Blue Sky)", in reference to the symbolic blue colour of the party, had called on voters to join hands with Cameron then, who went on to win a majority for the party but had to resign as prime minister following Britain's vote to leave the European Union (EU) in the June 2016 referendum.