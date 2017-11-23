'The people have spoken,' Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa tells cheering crowd | Reuters

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to be sworn in to replace Robert Mugabe as president on Friday, told a cheering crowd in Harare on Wednesday that the country was entering a new stage of democracy. Zimbabwe's former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to be sworn in to replace Robert Mugabe as President, addresses supporters in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings“The people have spoken. The voice of the people is the voice of God,” Mnangagwa told thousands of supporters who had gathered outside the ruling ZANU-PF party’s offices. “Today we are witnessing the beginning of a new and unfolding democracy.” Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday, a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end four decades of rule by a man once feted as an independence hero who became feared as a despot.

