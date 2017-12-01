Terrorists attack Peshawar agriculture directorate; 11 injured as gun battle rages on

As many as 11 people were injured on Friday morning at Peshawar's agriculture directorate when three armed men entered the premises and opened fire, said media reports.

Terrorists open fire near University of Agriculture hostel in Peshawar: Pakistan media pic.twitter.com/PPxz8ngoe1 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2017

According to Dawn, at least three burqa-clad suspects entered the agriculture directorate located next to a hostel of the Peshawar University.

A police sub-inspector, a constable and two others were among those who sustained injured, said The Express Tribune report. A journalist and a universtiy security guard are said to be among the injured, according to an India Today report.

The injured have been shifted to nearby Khyber Teaching Hospital, added the report.

A heavy contingent of police arrived at the area and the road leading to the university was closed for traffic.

The exchange of firing between the militants and the law enforcement personnel is under way, said a report on Geo TV. The report added that intermittent gunfire and blasts were heard from inside the premises.

The university remained closed on Friday as the country celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi.

On 24 November, two police officers were killed and six others were injured in a suicide blast in Peshawar. A suicide bomber had rammed his motorcycle into a vehicle, killing a senior Pakistani police officer and his gunman. Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had strongly condemned the blast.

For decades the city of Peshawar has faced the threat of militants, due to its status as a front line for the ongoing war on terror as well as its proximity to the restless tribal areas and the Pak-Afghan border.

In September, at least three policemen were killed by two Taliban gunmen in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

With inputs from PTI