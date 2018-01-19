Budget 2018
Teenager attacks fellow students at school with axe in Russia; wounds teacher, five children

World AFP Jan 19, 2018 15:53:15 IST

Moscow: Russian officials say a teenager armed with an axe has attacked fellow students at a school in southern Siberia, wounding five children and a teacher.

Russia's Investigative Committee said the ninth-grader entered a class during a lesson Friday and attacked seventh-
graders and their teacher. He ignited a firebomb in the class and tried to kill himself before being apprehended.

Armed police officers block an area around a school in Sosnovy Bor on the outskirts of Ulan-Ude. AP

Armed police officers block an area around a school in Sosnovy Bor on the outskirts of Ulan-Ude on Friday. AP

The attacker has been hospitalized and an official probe has been launched. His motives weren't immediately clear.
The attack happened in Sosnovy Bor on the outskirts of Ulan- Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, a region near the Russia-Mongolia border.

It's the second attack on a school this week. Two teenagers stabbed children and their teacher with knives Monday, wounding 15 people, and then attempted to kill each other but were detained.


Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 15:53 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 15:53 PM

