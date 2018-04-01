Tanzania: Hair-raising moment for two American men on safari after cheetahs get too close for comfort

Two American men on safari in Tanzania had a hair-raising moment after two cheetahs got closer than they expected.

As the men were photographing one cheetah on the Grand Ruaha Safari, another decided to jump onto the backseat of the vehicle and a third decided to climb the hood of their jeep.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Britton Hayes from Seattle, Washington, was with a tourist group when he had this unique experience in the Gol Kopjes of Serengeti National Park. Hayes' mother tweeted the video of him remaining still as a cheetah explored the back of the jeep.

My son waited until returning from the Serengeti to tell me a cheetah jumped in his Jeep during their photo #safari. And there's video!!! pic.twitter.com/Fbn8vS0AHb — Elisa Jaffe (@ElisaJaffe) March 28, 2018

Hayes' stepfather Peter Heinstein, who was accompanying him on their first trip to Africa, filmed the video, according to the Daily Mail report.

Hayes told the newspaper The Sun this was 'the scariest moment of his life' and he tried to slow his breathing so the animal wouldn’t sense his fear.

Heistein, posting the picture on social media, wrote, "Britt credits our experienced guide Alex Mnyangabe with helping him stay calm and asked me to film him. While Britt was frightened we never felt any threat coming from the cheetah. After a short exploration, the three of them moved away to continue their hunt. An amazing experience we will never forget."