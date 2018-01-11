Taliban storms police checkpoints, kills five security personnel in Aghanistan's Kunduz city

Kunduz: Five Afghan police personnel were killed and two others wounded in an attack by the Taliban in the country's northern province, an official said on Thursday.

"The incident took place in Archi, a restive district on the outskirts of Kunduz city, on Wednesday night after the Taliban stormed police checkpoints, triggering clashes lasting for hours," official Nasruddin Nazari told Xinhua news agency.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Kunduz.

"Several militants were also killed and wounded during the gun battle, but their number could not be exactly specified as the militants evacuated their casualties after the fighting," Nazari said.