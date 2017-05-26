Taliban attack Afghan military base: 18 soldiers killed, four captured by terror group

Kabul: At least 18 Afghan soldiers were killed in an attack by the Taliban on a military base in Kandahar province, a local media report said on Friday.

Sixteen persons were wounded and four others were taken away by Taliban militants after the attack on the base in Shah Wali Kot district on Thursday night, Tolo News reported.

According to the report, the Taliban insurgents also suffered casualties.

This is the second attack in Shah Wali Kot this week. Eleven Afghan National Army soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in another Taliban attack on an army base in Achakzai village of the district on Monday.

Despite the attacks, Defence Ministry spokesperson Dawlat Waziri said "the security situation of the district is good and it is under control of our security forces".

Also, last week, 20 policemen were killed and a dozen more wounded in Taliban attacks on several checkposts in the neighbouring Zabul province.

The attacks were part of the "spring offensive" launched by the Taliban in late April.