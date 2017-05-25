You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Taiwan military holds war games simulating Chinese island attack

Taiwan military holds war games simulating Chinese island attack

WorldAPMay, 25 2017 13:17:26 IST

Taipei: Taiwan's military has practiced repelling a simulated Chinese assault on an outlying island group as part of annual military drills addressing the threat from across the Taiwan Strait.

AH-64E Apache attack helicopters releases flares during annual Han Kuang military drill in Penghu, Taiwan. Reuters

AH-64E Apache attack helicopters releases flares during annual Han Kuang military drill in Penghu, Taiwan. Reuters

Units from the army, navy and air force were deployed for Thursday's drills on the Penghu islands.

They featured tanks, rocket launchers, assault helicopters and soldiers using shoulder-fired missiles to repel a force invading from across the 160-kilometer-wide strait.

Warships maneuvered offshore and fighter jets deployed flares.

The drills come amid heightened tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen observed the drills wearing a helmet and flak jacket and said they would improve command and cooperation between the different branches of the military.


Published Date: May 25, 2017 12:05 pm | Updated Date: May 25, 2017 01:17 pm

Also See

  • China a world power, but isolated, says daily

  • Chinese military to recruit more college graduates

  • After China's military build up, India to deploy artillery along NE borders







Top Stories



Cricket Scores