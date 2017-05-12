You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Syria's Assad says will not back down from fight - TV | Reuters

Syria's Assad says will not back down from fight - TV | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 12 2017 00:30:10 IST

MINSK Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in an interview with Belarusian TV Channel ONT aired on Thursday, said he will not back down from fighting his enemies.

He pledged to defend de-escalation zones, brokered by Russia, and crush, with the support of Iran and Hezbollah, those who will try to breach them.

Assad also told the TV channel that the de-escalation zones give chance for insurgents to hand over weapons, and for "reconciliation" with government. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by John Davison in Beirut; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 12, 2017 12:30 am | Updated Date: May 12, 2017 12:30 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 12DD Vs RPS
2May 13GL Vs SRH
3May 13KKR Vs MI
4May 14RPS Vs KXIP
5May 14DD Vs RCB
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores