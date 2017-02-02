Syrian rebels reject talks which do not lead to power transition | Reuters

BEIRUT Syria's armed opposition factions said in a statement on Wednesday they could not accept an invitation to peace talks which did not lead to a "transition of power to a transitional governing body".The statement also said no steps could be taken towards a political solution to the Syrian civil war without a fully enforced ceasefire.

It said no outsiders could choose who represented the Syrian opposition at negotiations, a comment directed at U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura.

(Reporting by John Davison and Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Dominic Evans)

