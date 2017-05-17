Syrian opposition seeks extension of current Geneva talks

Geneva: The Syrian opposition is seeking an extension of the current round of UN-hosted peace talks underway in Geneva.

Salem Meslet, an opposition spokesman, said on Wednesday it's "not right" that this round is expected to last just four days, and says the opposition plans to ask for more negotiating time.

He says the opposition is preparing its response to a "paper" presented by UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura yesterday, when the sixth round of talks started.

Meslet says the proposal involved "the constitutional frame" for an eventual transition period in Syria. He spoke at a demonstration outside of the UN Geneva compound led by women relatives of prisoners held in Syria.

President Bashar Assad's top envoy met separately with de Mistura inside the compound later on Wednesday.