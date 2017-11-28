Syrian opposition aims for Assad's removal in Geneva talks | Reuters

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition delegation at peace talks in Geneva is aiming for the removal of President Bashar al-Assad but plans to engage his negotiators in serious and direct talks, the head of the opposition delegation Nasr Hariri said on Monday. Nasr al-Hariri, Head of the Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC), attends a news conference before the opening of Intra Syria talks in Geneva, Switzerland November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse“We stress that political transition which achieves the ousting of Assad at beginning is our goal,” Hariri told reporters after arriving in Geneva for a round of U.N.-led talks that is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.