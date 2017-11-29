You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Syrian Kurdish militia open fire on Turkish border post: CNN Turk | Reuters

WorldReutersNov, 29 2017 03:03:12 IST

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Syrian Kurdish PYD forces sprayed a Turkish border post with gunfire late on Tuesday, wounding one soldier, and Turkey responded with artillery fire, private broadcaster CNN Turk said The gunfire came from Afrin province in northwest Syria, it added. No further information was immediately available. Turkey views the PYD and its armed YPG affiliate as offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Nov 29, 2017 03:03 am | Updated Date: Nov 29, 2017 03:03 am


Also See





9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores