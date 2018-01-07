You are here:
Sweden: Two hurt in blast outside metro station in Stockholm, reports say hand grenade triggered explosion

AFP Jan 07, 2018

Stockholm: One person was seriously injured and another slightly hurt Sunday in a blast outside a metro station in a Stockholm suburb, police said.

Swedish police search the area outside Varby Gard metro station, in Stockholm, near to where two people were injured by an explosion. AP

A man in his 60s was badly injured when "according to witnesses he picked up an object off the ground which promptly exploded," police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson told AFP.

A woman aged 45 was also hurt, police said.

The blast occurred mid-morning at the Varby Gard station in Huddinge, a southern suburb of the Swedish capital.

Police cordoned off the station and the square where the blast happened as the bomb squad moved in to investigate.

The Expressen and Aftonbladet newspapers said the device was a hand grenade.

"It is too early to say. Technicians are still working on it. Nothing indicates that the (injured) couple were targeted," said Olsson.


