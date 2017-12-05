Supporters free ex-Georgian leader Saakashvili from Ukrainian police amid chaotic scenes | Reuters

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van on Tuesday after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organisation sparked clashes with police in central Kiev. Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn OgirenkoOnce freed, Saakashvili raised a hand in a V-for-victory sign - a handcuff still dangling from his wrist as he stood in a melee of supporters. He then led protesters towards parliament, where he called defiantly for President Petro Poroshenko to be removed from office. Masked officers had earlier dragged the 49-year-old Saakashvili from an apartment in the Ukrainian capital. But his supporters prevented the police van from moving off, hemming it in and eventually freeing him by breaking its windows and back door. Protesters also started assembling a barricade of tyres, wood and stones - a traditional form of protest in Kiev and reminiscent of scenes from Ukraine’s 2013-14 pro-European ‘Maidan’ uprising. “Today you maybe saved me from death, therefore my life belongs to you,” Saakashvili told a crowd at a small makeshift camp outside parliament built by opposition supporters in September. “The people of Ukraine must assemble and force the Ukrainian parliament to remove from power the criminal group led by the traitor to Ukraine, Poroshenko,” he said. Poroshenko’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a post on Facebook, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said Saakashvili should act in accordance with Ukrainian law and not “provoke blood and clashes”. The U.S. embassy in Kiev called on all sides to de-escalate tensions and avoid violence. The detention was the latest twist in a prolonged feud between Ukrainian authorities and Saakashvili, who was invited by Poroshenko to become a regional governor after protests in 2014 ousted a pro-Russian president. The two quickly fell out and Saakashvili turned on his one-time patron. It is unclear if Tuesday’s events will lead to wider protests, as Saakashvili enjoys only limited support in Ukraine. Only 1.7 percent of voters would support his party, the Movement of New Forces, in elections, according to an October survey by the Kiev-based Razumkov Centre think-tank. UKRAINIAN SUSPICIONS National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn OgirenkoUkraine suspects Saakashvili of receiving financing from a criminal group linked to former president Viktor Yanukovich which planned to overthrow the current government, General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko told journalists on Tuesday after the detention. “What next? Currently it’s not a matter of deportation or extradition (to Georgia). It’s a matter of questioning the suspect about a particularly serious crime,” he said. Saakashvili could face up to five years if found guilty. Georgian prosecutors said they had not been informed of Tuesday’s developments by their Ukrainian counterparts. Saakashvili is wanted in Georgia on criminal charges which he says were trumped up for political reasons. Saakashvili made a dramatic return to Ukraine in September, barging his way across the border from Poland despite having been stripped of Ukrainian citizenship and facing the threat of possible extradition to Georgia. He wants to unseat Poroshenko and replace him with a new, younger politician. His supporters have camped in tents outside parliament and launched sporadic protests since his return. “We have been waiting for it (the arrest) for months, of course, and especially in the recent weeks,” Saakashvili’s wife Sandra Roelofs told Georgian TV Rustavi 2. “It’s illegal and outrageous.” Saakashvili was made governor of the Odessa region in 2015 on the strength of the reforms he carried out in Georgia. But he fell out with Poroshenko, accusing him of corruption, while Poroshenko’s office said Saakashvili was trying to deflect from his own shortcomings as an administrator. Saakashvili’s supporters see him as a fearless crusader against corruption but critics say there is little substance behind his blustery rhetoric. In his homeland, where he took power after a peaceful pro-Western uprising known as the Rose Revolution, in 2003, his time in office was tarnished by what critics said was his attempts to monopolise power and exert pressure on the judiciary. He was president at the time of a disastrous five-day war with Russia in 2008, a conflict that his critics argued was the result of his own miscalculations.

