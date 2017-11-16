Suicide bomb attack kills 10 in Nigeria's Maiduguri - emergency official | Reuters

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - A suicide bomb attack killed 10 people and injured 30 others in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Wednesday, an emergency agency official said. Bello Dambatta, a spokesman for the State Emergency Agency (SEMA), said the attack took place in the Muna Garage district of the city, which is the capital of Borno state and the epicentre of the Islamist militant Boko Haram insurgency.

