Suicide attack in Kabul kills 5, injures 2; no outfit claims responsibility so far

A suicide attacker on foot blew himself up near a compound belonging to the Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul on Monday, killing six civilians, officials said.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP six civilians in a car were killed when the attacker detonated himself.

"Six people were killed and three others were wounded," Danish said.

"They were hit when they were passing the area in their Toyota sedan vehicle. We still do not know the target of the attack but it happened on the main road."

The blast comes a week after Islamic State claimed an attack on a training facility of the same agency, the National Directorate for Security, in Kabul that ended when the attackers were killed before causing significant casualties.

Ismail Kawsi, a spokesman for the ministry of public health, had earlier told Reuters that at least three dead and one wounded had been taken to city hospitals.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. However, recent attacks in the capital have been claimed both by Taliban insurgents and Islamic States group fighters who have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security forces.

With inputs from agencies