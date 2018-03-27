Stormy Daniels sues Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen for defamation day after appearing on TV interview

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is now suing President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation. The new allegation is part of a revised complaint filed Monday by Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti. It comes a day after a ratings-grabbing "60 Minutes" interview in which Daniels said she'd had sex with Trump years ago and has been threatened to keep her silence.

The suit now alleges that Cohen made a false statement that damaged Daniels' reputation when he released a statement in February that intimated she was lying. It also alleges the confidentially agreement Daniels signed is invalid for a new reason: because the payment she received in exchange for her silence violated campaign finance law. Avenatti told MSNBC that Cohen has "misled the American people" and that Daniels is telling the truth.

White House 'strongly' denies affair

The White House says President Donald Trump is continuing to deny allegations by adult film star Stormy Daniels that she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says Trump has repeatedly denied the claims and says he's the only one who's been consistent in his story.

He says that the White House did not violate federal campaign finance law in its dealings with Daniels. And he's referring questions about Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and the campaign's actions to them.

Daniels said in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday that she was threatened by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.

Shah says Trump doesn't believe she was threatened.

He says, "There's nothing to corroborate her claim."

No threats to Stormy, says Cohen's lawyer

An attorney for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says his client had nothing to do with an alleged threat made against adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Lawyer Brent Blakely said in a letter late Sunday that Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti made "false and defamatory statements" in an episode of "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday night.

Daniels said in the interview she'd been threatened by an unidentified man to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.

Blakely says Cohen "had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred."

He's accusing the pair of libel and demanding they "cease and desist from making" false and defamatory statements" and apologise to Cohen publicly.

"There will be more evidence"

Stormy Daniels' lawyer is declining to specify what evidence he is still holding back in support of allegations Daniels had an affair with Donald Trump and was threatened if she didn't keep silent.

Michael Avenatti tells NBC on Monday that his client is "not going to get into the details of everything we have at this time." But he insists "there will be more evidence."

He made the rounds of television talk shows the morning after Daniels' "60 Minutes" interview on CBS. On Monday, Avenatti was asked about his tweet last week of a photo of a CD or DVD that he told CBS was a "warning shot." But he declined to say more about the image, which is unlabeled and indistinct.

Daniels said on "60 Minutes" that she was threatened by an unidentified man to keep silent about her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

Avenatti says he is still working to verify the man's identity. He says he has no direct evidence tying the threat to Trump or his lawyer "other than common sense."