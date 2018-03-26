Porn actress Stormy Daniels sits down for a highly-anticipated interview that could shed new light on the affair she says she had with Donald Trump a decade before his election as president.

Contrary to its usual practice, CBS has not released excerpts of the interview, which will air Sunday at 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) on the network's flagship "60 Minutes" program.

Daniels has previously spoken about the affair, including in a recent post on Twitter in which she said: "Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star."

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has teased the interview, posting a picture on Twitter of a DVD along with the text: "If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth????? #60minutes #pleasedenyit."

When another Twitter user said that the disc contained a video of a lie detector test Daniels had taken, Avenatti replied: "Nope. Enjoy Sunday and the days that follow..."

Daniels was paid $130,000 by Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of a non-disclosure agreement that she signed shortly before the 2016 US presidential election, leading to allegations that the payment amounted to an illicit contribution to Trump's campaign.