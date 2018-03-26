Porn actress Stormy Daniels sits down for a highly-anticipated interview that could shed new light on the affair she says she had with Donald Trump a decade before his election as president.
Contrary to its usual practice, CBS has not released excerpts of the interview, which will air Sunday at 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) on the network's flagship "60 Minutes" program.
Daniels has previously spoken about the affair, including in a recent post on Twitter in which she said: "Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star."
Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has teased the interview, posting a picture on Twitter of a DVD along with the text: "If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth????? #60minutes #pleasedenyit."
When another Twitter user said that the disc contained a video of a lie detector test Daniels had taken, Avenatti replied: "Nope. Enjoy Sunday and the days that follow..."
Daniels was paid $130,000 by Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of a non-disclosure agreement that she signed shortly before the 2016 US presidential election, leading to allegations that the payment amounted to an illicit contribution to Trump's campaign.
Stormy's adrenaline charged lawyer Michael Avenatti
Not just Stormy, her lawyer Michael Avenatti’s bare knuckle style has turned out to be a phenomenal force multiplier for his client. If Trump tweets even before he gets out of bed every morning because of his reportedly incredible urge to control the news cycle, Michael Avenatti is matching the President both on Twitter and prime time telly. Sample his pinned tweet which has 14,000 retweets: “The fact that a sitting president is pursuing over $20M in bogus 'damages' against a private citizen, who is only trying to tell the public what really happened, is remarkable. Likely unprecedented in our history. We are NOT going away and we will NOT be intimidated." If Stormy rubbishes her sharpest critics with wit, Avenatti does it with a chainsaw. Both client and lawyer are playing the US President at his own game, on their own terms.
Donald J Trump a.k.a David Dennison
Yes, that's the name of the defendant in a lawsuit Stormy Daniels has filed to have the "Hush Agreement" over an affair with Trump declared invalid. The hush agreement is between "Dennison," or "DD"; "Peggy Peterson," or "PP"; and "EC LLC". On what grounds does Stormy want this to be declared null and void? Stormy says that Trump a.k.a Dennison did not sign the agreement and therefore there's no need to "hush".
Stormy’s story
Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president. She has been trying to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election so she can discuss her relationship with Trump, which she said began in 2006 and continued for about a year. CNN anchor and "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper recorded the interview with Clifford earlier this month. To the tidal wave of hate messages coming at her on Twitter, Stormy is giving as good as she gets.
Porn star versus US President
What's it about Stormy Daniels that Trump is not fuming about her publicly on his favourite platform Twitter? Not a single insult, tweet, comment, snide remark…nothing. Untouched by Trump's bullying or for that matter any bullying on social platforms, Daniels the stripper cum actress is matching Trump at his own game - titillation. CBS 60 minutes tonight will see a thin skinned cutlass taking on the might of the most powerful bully (pulpit) in America.
Stormy's adrenaline charged lawyer Michael Avenatti
Not just Stormy, her lawyer Michael Avenatti’s bare knuckle style has turned out to be a phenomenal force multiplier for his client. If Trump tweets even before he gets out of bed every morning because of his reportedly incredible urge to control the news cycle, Michael Avenatti is matching the President both on Twitter and prime time telly. Sample his pinned tweet which has 14,000 retweets: “The fact that a sitting president is pursuing over $20M in bogus 'damages' against a private citizen, who is only trying to tell the public what really happened, is remarkable. Likely unprecedented in our history. We are NOT going away and we will NOT be intimidated." If Stormy rubbishes her sharpest critics with wit, Avenatti does it with a chainsaw. Both client and lawyer are playing the US President at his own game, on their own terms.
What's inside the lawsuit that Stormy filed? It's all here
Donald J Trump a.k.a David Dennison
Yes, that’s the name of the defendant in a lawsuit Stormy Daniels has filed to have the “Hush Agreement” over an affair with Trump declared invalid. The hush agreement is between “Dennison,” or “DD”; “Peggy Peterson,” or “PP”; and “EC LLC”. On what grounds does Stormy want this to be declared null and void? Stormy says that Trump a.k.a Dennison did not sign the agreement and therefore there’s no need to “hush”.
Stormy’s story
Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president. She has been trying to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election so she can discuss her relationship with Trump, which she said began in 2006 and continued for about a year. CNN anchor and "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper recorded the interview with Clifford earlier this month. To the tidal wave of hate messages coming at her on Twitter, Stormy is giving as good as she gets.
CBS "60 minutes" tweets on the Stormy show
Porn star versus US President
What’s it about Stormy Daniels that Trump is not fuming about her publicly on his favourite platform Twitter? Not a single insult, tweet, comment, snide remark…nothing. Untouched by Trump’s bullying or for that matter any bullying on social platforms, Daniels the stripper cum actress is matching Trump at his own game - titillation. CBS 60 minutes tonight will see a thin skinned cutlass taking on the might of the most powerful bully (pulpit) in America.