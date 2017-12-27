Sticker shock: US woman left stunned after receiving eye-popping electricity bill of $367 billion

Washington: A woman in the US was left stunned after being informed that she had racked up a whopping $367 billion electricity bill over the holiday period.

Mary Horomanski from Erie, Pennsylvania, said the bill showed that she had to pay the entire amount by November 2018, CBS News reported.

"My eyes just about popped out of my head," she told the Erie Times-News. "We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong."

The electricity provider later said the actual amount was $284.46.

A company's spokesman said it did not know how the error had occurred.