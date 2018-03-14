Stephen Hawking dead latest updates:
Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking, whose mental genius and physical disability made him a household name and inspiration across the globe, has died at age 76, his family said Wednesday. Hawking, whose 1988 book "A Brief History of Time" became an unlikely worldwide bestseller and cemented his superstar status, dedicated his life to unlocking the secrets of the Universe.
His genius and wit won over fans from far beyond the rarified world of astrophysics.
He died peacefully at his home in the British university city of Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today," professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert, and Tim said in a statement carried by Britain's Press Association news agency. "He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years."
Hawking defied predictions he would only live for a few years after developing a form of motor neurone disease in 1964 at the age of 22. The illness gradually robbed him of mobility, leaving him confined to a wheelchair, almost completely paralysed and unable to speak except through his trademark voice synthesiser.
"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world," the family said. "He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."
A titan of science
Born on 8 January, 1942, Stephen William Hawking became one of the world's most well-regarded scientists, earning comparisons with Albert Einstein and Sir Isaac Newton.
His work focused on bringing together relativity — the nature of space and time — and quantum theory — how the smallest particles in the Universe behave — to explain the creation of the Universe and how it is governed.
In 1974, he became one of the youngest fellows of Britain's most prestigious scientific body, the Royal Society, at the age of 32. In 1979 he was appointed Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge University, where he had moved from Oxford University to study theoretical astronomy and cosmology. Newton was a previous holder of that prestigious post.
Inside the shell of his increasingly useless body was a razor-sharp mind, fascinated by the nature of the Universe, how it was formed and how it might end.
"My goal is simple," he once said. "It is complete understanding of the universe, why it is as it is and why it exists at all."
Both physicists and astrophysicists claimed Stephen Hawking as their own
Stephen Hawking, who was born 300 years to the day after Galileo died, was the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge. It was the same post that Isaac Newton held. Both physicists and astrophysicists claimed him as their own. And much of Hawking's work was in the field of cosmology, a deep-thinking branch of astronomy that tries to explain the totality of the universe.
Hawking's title "is not relevant here; what matters is what his brain did," said Neil deGrasse Tyson, director of New York's Hayden Planetarium. "We claim him as an astrophysicist because his laboratory was the universe."
Few could comprehend Stephen Hawking's brilliant work
Everyone knew of Stephen Hawking's cosmic brilliance, but few could comprehend it. Not even top-notch astronomers.
In some ways, Hawking was the inheritor of Albert Einstein's mantle of the genius-as-celebrity.
"His contribution is to engage the public in a way that maybe hasn't happened since Einstein," said prominent astronomer Wendy Freedman, director of the Carnegie Observatories. "He's become an icon for a mind that is beyond ordinary mortals. ... People don't exactly understand what he's saying, but they know he's brilliant. There's perhaps a human element of his struggle that makes people stop and pay attention."
Stephen Hawking first earned prominence for work on black holes
Hawking first earned prominence for his theoretical work on black holes. Disproving the belief that black holes are so dense that nothing could escape their gravitational pull, he showed that black holes leak a tiny bit of light and other types of radiation, now known as "Hawking radiation."
"It came as a complete surprise," said Gary Horowitz, a theoretical physicist at the University of California, Santa Barbara. "It really was quite revolutionary."
Horowitz said the find helped move scientists one step closer to cracking the unified theory.
A life represented in cinema
Stephen Hawking first married Jane Wilde in 1965 and had three children. The couple split after 25 years and he married his former nurse, Elaine Mason, but the union broke down amid allegations, denied by him, of abuse.
The love story between Hawking and Wilde was retold in the 2014 film The Theory of Everything, which won Britain's Eddie Redmayne the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of the scientist. The Oscar triumph was celebrated by Hawking, who has reportedly said there were moments watching the film when he thought he was watching himself.
He was also the subject of a 2013 documentary, Hawking, in which he reflected on his life: "Because every day could be my last, I have the desire to make the most of each and every minute."
Stephen Hawking was a prolific writer
Stephen Hawking's genius brought him global fame and he become known as a witty communicator dedicated to bringing science to a wider audience.
His 1988 book "A Brief History of Time" sought to explain to non-scientists the fundamental theories of the universe and it became an international bestseller, bringing him global acclaim. It was followed in 2001 by "The Universe in a Nutshell".
In 2007, Hawking published a children's book, "George's Secret Key to the Universe", with his daughter, Lucy, seeking to explain the workings of the solar system, asteroids, his pet subject of black holes and other celestial bodies.
TIFR professor A Gopakumar reacts to Stephen Hawking's death
"I am just a small fish in the ocean of physicists around the world but this news comes as a shock to the entire scientific community. The work he did in both classical and quantum areas of physics is unparalleled, and his connect with the lay person was also phenomenal. This legacy will live on, long after this piece of news fades away from the news," said Professor A Gopakumar from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai a gravitational-wave astrophysicist.
Stephen Hawking's most famous book was A Brief History of Time
A Brief History of Time sold out its first US printing in a matter of days, became a bestseller around the world, was translated into more than 35 languages, and went on to sell more than 10 million copies, according to The Guardian. It continues to make generations of readers aware of the ongoing quest to come up with the Grand Unified Theory of Everything.
Stephen Hawking had a simple goal: A complete understanding of the universe
Inside the shell of his increasingly useless body was a razor-sharp mind, fascinated by the nature of the Universe, how it was formed and how it might end.
"My goal is simple," he once said. "It is complete understanding of the universe, why it is as it is and why it exists at all."
Much of that work centred on bringing together relativity — the nature of space and time — and quantum theory — how the smallest particles in the Universe behave — to explain the creation of the Universe and how it is governed.
Stephen Hawking suffered from a form of motor neurone disease
Stephen Hawking defied predictions he would only live for a few years after developing a form of motor neurone disease that left him confined to a wheelchair.
"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world," the family said. "He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."
Stephen Hawking worked on the basic laws governing the universe and garnered many awards for his work
Stephen Hawking worked on the basic laws which govern the universe. With Roger Penrose he showed that Einstein's general theory of relativity implied space and time would have a beginning in the Big Bang and an end in black holes, according to his website. These results indicated that it was necessary to unify general relativity with quantum theory, the other great scientific development of the first half of the 20th century.
He was a recipient of thirteen honorary degrees. He was awarded CBE (1982), Companion of Honour (1989) and the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2009). He is the recipient of many awards, medals and prizes, most notably the Fundamental Physics prize (2013), Copley Medal (2006) and the Wolf Foundation prize (1988).
Stephen Hawking also appeared on TV sitcom The Big Bang Theory
A look at Stephen Hawking's life's work
"I am quite often asked: how do you feel about having ALS?" he once wrote. "The answer is, not a lot.
"I try to lead as normal a life as possible, and not think about my condition, or regret the things it prevents me from doing, which are not that many."
Stephen William Hawking, though, was far from normal.
Inside the shell of his increasingly useless body was a razor-sharp mind, fascinated by the nature of the Universe, how it was formed and how it might end.
Stephen Hawking spoke with satirist John Oliver in 2014
Stephen Hawking first earned prominence for work on black holes
Hawking first earned prominence for his theoretical work on black holes. Disproving the belief that black holes are so dense that nothing could escape their gravitational pull, he showed that black holes leak a tiny bit of light and other types of radiation, now known as "Hawking radiation."
"It came as a complete surprise," said Gary Horowitz, a theoretical physicist at the University of California, Santa Barbara. "It really was quite revolutionary."
Horowitz said the find helped move scientists one step closer to cracking the unified theory.
AP
Stephen Hawking was a prolific writer
Stephen Hawking's genius brought him global fame and he become known as a witty communicator dedicated to bringing science to a wider audience.
His 1988 book "A Brief History of Time" sought to explain to non-scientists the fundamental theories of the universe and it became an international bestseller, bringing him global acclaim. It was followed in 2001 by "The Universe in a Nutshell".
In 2007, Hawking published a children's book, "George's Secret Key to the Universe", with his daughter, Lucy, seeking to explain the workings of the solar system, asteroids, his pet subject of black holes and other celestial bodies.
AFP
TIFR professor A Gopakumar reacts to Stephen Hawking's death
"I am just a small fish in the ocean of physicists around the world but this news comes as a shock to the entire scientific community. The work he did in both classical and quantum areas of physics is unparalleled, and his connect with the lay person was also phenomenal. This legacy will live on, long after this piece of news fades away from the news," said Professor A Gopakumar from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai a gravitational-wave astrophysicist.
Stephen Hawking had a simple goal: A complete understanding of the universe
Inside the shell of his increasingly useless body was a razor-sharp mind, fascinated by the nature of the Universe, how it was formed and how it might end.
"My goal is simple," he once said. "It is complete understanding of the universe, why it is as it is and why it exists at all."
Much of that work centred on bringing together relativity — the nature of space and time — and quantum theory — how the smallest particles in the Universe behave — to explain the creation of the Universe and how it is governed.
Stephen Hawking worked on the basic laws governing the universe and garnered many awards for his work
Stephen Hawking worked on the basic laws which govern the universe. With Roger Penrose he showed that Einstein's general theory of relativity implied space and time would have a beginning in the Big Bang and an end in black holes, according to his website. These results indicated that it was necessary to unify general relativity with quantum theory, the other great scientific development of the first half of the 20th century.
He was a recipient of thirteen honorary degrees. He was awarded CBE (1982), Companion of Honour (1989) and the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2009). He is the recipient of many awards, medals and prizes, most notably the Fundamental Physics prize (2013), Copley Medal (2006) and the Wolf Foundation prize (1988).
