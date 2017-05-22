Sri Lanka reshuffles Cabinet, appoints new foreign and finance minister

Colombo: Sri Lanka announced on Monday key changes to its cabinet, including the appointment of a new foreign and finance minister.

Nine cabinet ministers and a state minister took oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Xinhua news agency reported.

Former foreign minister Mangala Samaraweera was appointed as the new Finance and Media Minister while former finance minister Ravi Karunanayake was sworn in as the new Foreign Minister.

Mahinda Samarasinghe was appointed as Ports and Shipping Minister while former cricketer turned politician Arjuna Ranatunga as the Petroleum Resources Minister.

Former media minister Gayantha Karunatillake took oath as the new Lands Minister.

This is the first reshuffle of the government which took office in 2015.