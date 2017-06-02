Sri Lanka floods: Almost 6,50,000 people still at risk as death toll rises to 206

Colombo: The death toll in Sri Lanka's devastating floods and landslides has risen to 206, with 92 people still reported missing, media reports said on Friday.

As of Thursday night, almost 6,50,000 people in 15 districts were still affected by the severe rains and strong winds that have ravaged Sri Lanka since 26 May, resulting in major floods and landslides, Daily Mirror reported.

The 15 districts still affected are Ratnapura, Hambantota, Kalutara, Matara, Matale, Gampaha, Colombo, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Galle.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has predicted showers in the western, Sabaragamuwa, southern, central, north-central and north-western provinces with occasional rainfall expected to exceed 75 mm. The seas, it added, could be rough.

Landslide warnings remained in force in Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle, Kalutara, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya districts.

People in some areas were without electricity, the report said.

International aid has poured into the country with India, China, the United States, Britain, Pakistan, Australia, Norway and the European Union donating funds and sending relief supplies.