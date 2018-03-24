Sri Lanka expresses support for SAARC summit in Pakistan as President Maithripala Sirisena meets Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Islamabad: Sri Lanka's visiting president Maithripala Sirisena on Friday met Pakistan's prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and expressed support for organising SAARC summit in Pakistan, according to an official statement.

Sirisena, who arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on a three-day visit, was Guest of Honour at the Pakistan Day military parade held in Islamabad.

He also called on Prime Minister Abbasi for a one-on-one meeting which was followed by delegation level talks.

According to an official statement, issues of mutual importance were discussed during the meeting and the two sides expressed hope that the bilateral ties will continue to grow in the future.

The two sides also agreed to diversify and deepen the bilateral relations, it said.

"The Sri Lankan president extended support for the holding of SAARC Summit in Pakistan," the statement said.

After the meeting, the two sides signed three MoUs related to youth development and training of civil and diplomatic personnel.

A presentation ceremony of corneas also took place, it said, adding that the corneas were presented by Sirisena to Abbasi for treatment of visually impaired persons in Pakistan.