Srebrenica survivors: No punishment enough for Mladic despite conviction | Reuters

SREBRENICA, Bosnia (Reuters) - Bosnian Muslims who lost loved ones in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre said on Wednesday no punishment was enough for Ratko Mladic hours after the ex-Bosnian Serb wartime commander was jailed for life for genocide. A woman reacts near a grave of her family members in the Memorial centre Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, after the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dado RuvicMladic, dubbed the “Butcher of Bosnia”, was convicted by a U.N. tribunal on 10 counts of war crimes including the siege of Sarajevo in which over 10,000 civilians died from shelling and sniper attacks and the expulsion of hundred of thousands of non-Serbs during the 1992-95 conflict. “Can there ever be adequate punishment for someone who committed so many crimes? It would be too many even for 300 years, let alone three days,” said Vasva Smajlovic, 74, referring to the Srebrenica slaughter in July 1995. Her husband, son-in-law and other relatives were among the 11,000 Muslim men and boys taken away and shot dead execution-style after Mladic assured U.N. peacekeepers and local residents that no harm would befall them after his forces seized the town. “I try to count my dead all the time. I count to 50 and then I‘m not able to count anymore,” Smajlovic said tearfully while watching a live telecast of the Mladic verdict. “No words can describe how I feel. I am angry. All this comes too late.” Her sister-in-law felt, however, justice was served with Mladic’s conviction, even if it came 22 years after the war. “Nothing can compensate for our pain but it is important that justice is done,” said Bida Smajlovic, who last saw her husband when he tried to flee Srebrenica through woods in July 1995. His remains were later found in a mass grave. On July 11, 1995, Mladic’s ultra-nationalist forces separated men and boys from women and took them away in buses or on foot to be shot within days. It was Europe’s worst single atrocity since World War Two. POSTERS OF MLADIC IN SREBRENICA Wednesday’s verdict, the last major case before the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) after 24 years of work, stirred tension in a region still scarred by the 1990s Balkans conflagration. Bida Smajlovic 65, who lost her brother and husband along with more than 50 members of her close family and Vasva Smajlovic 74, who lost her husband and the husband of her daughter along with more than 30 members of her close family watch a television broadcast of the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dado RuvicVojislav Seselj, Serbia’s ultra-nationalist leader who was acquitted by the ICTY, called the verdict “political, (one) aimed against Serb people who fought in the war”. Placards with a portrait of the once beefy and brash Mladic bearing a slogan “You are Our Hero” plastered the sides of buildings in Srebrenica, now a largely ethnic Serb town, and nearby Bratunac on Wednesday. No Serbs in Srebrenica were willing to comment on the verdict, but they have long considered Mladic their defender. Slideshow (2 Images)Opinions expressed by other Bosnian Serbs and Muslim Bosniaks underscored the stillborn reconciliation process in the federal state, now divided into an autonomous Serb Republic and Muslim-Croat federation. “The Hague tribunal is neither the court, nor the law, nor the justice,” said Milena Komlenovic, the Serb mayor of the eastern town of Kalinovik, where Mladic went to school. “The general will become a legend, and we shall continue to live as we have lived,” Komlenovic said, adding that ICTY decisions - over 60 of 83 defendants convicted have been Serbs - had aggravated rather than healed divisions in Bosnia. Politicians in neighbouring Serbia, whose 1990s nationalist strongman President Slobodan Milosevic armed and funded Mladic’s forces, appealed for calm and urged all to look to the future when a now democratic Belgrade hopes to join the European Union. “Our hearts are also with the victims, the victims on all sides. I do honestly feel...for all victims, but let’s look towards the future,” Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said. Zdravka Gvozdjar, whose nine-year-old son Eldin was killed in the Bosnian Serb bombardment of besieged Sarajevo, said the verdict was no surprise and partially satisfactory. “He deserved a much worse punishment but I was so excited and satisfied that he was handed down a life sentence because it is the most he could get. There is no comfort for me or any other mother (but) we have learned to live with the pain.”

