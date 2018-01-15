Speeding US car driver loses control, vehicle hurled on to upper floor of office building

Los Angles: A speeding car driven by a man allegedly on drugs was hurled into the upper floor of an office building in California after it hit a road divider, media reports said on Monday.

The crash, which left one half of the vehicle hanging out of the building, occurred early on Sunday morning in Santa Ana, a city 56 kilometres south of Los Angeles.

Both people in the car survived the crash but suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police told US media outlets that the driver had allegedly used drugs the was in the hospital for observation.

One of the two people was able to get out of the car but the other was stuck inside for more than an hour until rescuers arrived.

The crash also set off a small fire which was put out by fire officials, who tweeted photos and updates through the day.