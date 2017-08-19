You are here:
Spain attacks: Terror cell behind twin strikes 'dismantled', says interior minister Juan Zoido

WorldAFPAug, 19 2017 20:13:22 IST

Madrid: The terror cell behind Spain's deadly twin attacks has been "dismantled", interior minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said on Saturday, although local authorities took a more cautious tone.

"The cell has been completely dismantled," he told reporters, speaking of the group that is believed to have consisted of at least 12 young men, many of them Moroccan, some teenagers.

File image of Injured people being treated in Barcelona, Spain. AP

File image of Injured people being treated in Barcelona, Spain. AP

But Joaquim Forn, in charge of interior matters in the northeastern region of Catalonia where the attacks took place, downplayed Zoido's comments.

"We can't say the investigation is finished until we locate or detain all those who we think form part of this terror cell," he told reporters.

Police are still hunting for 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub without confirming reports he was the driver who smashed a van into people on Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas boulevard on Thursday.

Thirteen people died and scores more were injured in scenes of horror witnessed by terrified friends and relatives.

Investigators have been working against the clock to unravel the terror cell behind the Barcelona rampage and a second ramming attack with a car in the seaside town of Cambrils early on Friday, which left another person dead and six injured.


Published Date: Aug 19, 2017 08:13 pm | Updated Date: Aug 19, 2017 08:13 pm


