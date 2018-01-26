In association with
Six members of a family killed after rocket hits house in Afghanistan's Ghazni province

World IANS Jan 26, 2018 18:19:47 IST

Kabul: Six members of a family were killed and two injured when a rocket hit their home in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Friday, the police said.

File image of Afghanistan police. AP

The incident took place in Qara Baghi area of the province, Tolo News reported, citing a statement by the police.

According to the statement, the rocket was fired by the Taliban. However, the terrorist group denied carrying out the strike and said the house was hit by Afghan security forces.

Hassan Reza Yusufi, member of the Ghazni Provincial Council, also blamed the country's security forces for the incident.

He said a military operation was ongoing more than three kilometres from the area.


Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 18:19 PM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 18:19 PM

