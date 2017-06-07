Shootout at Iran Parliament: Three injured, more held hostage, reports state media

You are here:
WorldFP StaffJun, 07 2017 13:30:42 IST

Iranian State media reported on Wednesday that a shootout has taken place within the national Parliament building, and that it is likely hostages have been taken.

The State-run Tasnim news agency said exchange of fire was still underway.

Two separate semi-official news agencies, Fars and Mehr, also confirmed that a shootout was taking place at the Parliament. "A person entered Iranian Parliament and started shooting at the guards. He shot one of the guards in the leg and ran away," the agencies reported. Reports also said that three people, including two civilians, had been injured. There were mixed reports, with some local news agencies reporting there was a single shooter inside the parliamentary complex, and others saying there were three men armed with rifles and a pistol. The agency further added that the attacker may have been arrested, but didn't confirm the news.

There were also reports trickling in about a subsequent attack inside the tomb of Ayatollah Khomeini.

With inputs from AFP


Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 12:06 pm | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 01:30 pm

