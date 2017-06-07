Shootout at Iran Parliament: Three injured, more held hostage, reports state media

Iranian State media reported on Wednesday that a shootout has taken place within the national Parliament building, and that it is likely hostages have been taken.

The State-run Tasnim news agency said exchange of fire was still underway.

#BREAKING: Reports said some people held hostage in #Iran 's parliament; fire exchanges going on — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 7, 2017

Two separate semi-official news agencies, Fars and Mehr, also confirmed that a shootout was taking place at the Parliament. "A person entered Iranian Parliament and started shooting at the guards. He shot one of the guards in the leg and ran away," the agencies reported. Reports also said that three people, including two civilians, had been injured. There were mixed reports, with some local news agencies reporting there was a single shooter inside the parliamentary complex, and others saying there were three men armed with rifles and a pistol. The agency further added that the attacker may have been arrested, but didn't confirm the news.

#BreakingNews: Conflicting reports suggest #Iran parliament's attacker arrested; However, some reports have not confirmed his arrest yet — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 7, 2017

There were also reports trickling in about a subsequent attack inside the tomb of Ayatollah Khomeini.

#BREAKING Armed man inside tomb of Iran's Khomeini, injuries reported: state media — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 7, 2017

With inputs from AFP