Shooting at San Francisco warehouse: Multiple injured, police urge neighbours to shelter in place; attacker was an employee, says UPS

Around four people were injured at a shootout in a UPS warehouse of San Francisco on Wednesday. UPS said the four injured were taken to hospitals in San Francisco and the shooter was an employee. San Francisco hospital says it received multiple victims from shooting at UPS centre but it doesn't know conditions.

Brent Andrew, spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said on Wednesday that the hospital had received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions. The shooting on Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

US media reports multiple people injured in shooting at a warehouse in San Francisco — ANI (@ANI_news) June 14, 2017

#SFPD PIO is responding out to the scene. Media staging area will be at 17th and Potrero Ave. pic.twitter.com/HabDSp32xi — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD is conducting a building search. Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place until we have further information. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco. Police have advised people to avoid the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, a senior United States' Congressman Steve Scalise was shot at a baseball practice ahead of an annual game between lawmakers in a Washington suburb on Wednesday. At least five others were injured before the shooter was taken down.

The shooting was reported on East Monroe Street and Alexandria Police tweeted that the gunman was in custody. The gunman used a semi-automatic rifle from behind the dugout of the field, according to a report in Metro.

With inputs from agencies