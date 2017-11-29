Sherin Mathews' foster mother Sini seeks right to visit her biological daughter, to remain under house arrest

Houston: The foster mother of a three-year-old Indian girl, who was found dead in a culvert in Dallas last month, on Wednesday returned to court and sought right to visit her biological daughter.

Sini Ann Mathews, 35, on Tuesday managed to get her bail bond slashed to $1,00,000 from $2,50,000 but would remain under house arrest and wear an ankle monitor.

A judge will decide if Sini can see her four-year-old biological daughter, who for now is living with her extended family in Houston.

She had asked for her biological daughter's shot records for travel purposes, Richardson police Detective Jules Farmer said.

Sini was arrested last week after investigators said she and her husband, Wesley Mathews, left their adopted daughter Sherin Matthews at home, without adult supervision for about 90 minutes, while they went out for dinner with their biological daughter on 6 October.

Sherin was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a culvert about 1 km from her home in suburban Dallas, Texas, on 22 October.

Wesley was arrested and charged with felony injury to a child, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison. He is still in the Dallas County jail on a $1 million bond.