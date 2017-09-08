Sheikh Hasina says surge in Rohingyas exodus tarnishes Myanmar's dignity

Dhaka: The surge in the exodus of Rohingyas will affect Myanmar's dignity, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said and asked the international community to mount pressure on the neighbouring country to deescalate the violence.

Hasina's remarks came a day after Bangladesh asked the United Nations to intervene to send back Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

"It affects a country's dignity when tens of thousands of its own national are fleeing home to take refuge outside," Hasina said during a meeting of her ruling Awami Leagues policy making central working committee.

Hasina on Thursday told visiting Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan and foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that Bangladesh sheltered the Rohingyas "completely on humanitarian ground". "International community must take the responsibility," she said.