Sheikh Hasina meets Chinese FM on pragmatic cooperation, discusses solution to Rohingya crisis

Dhaka: Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina met visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi , with both sides emphasizing their willingness to further deepen pragmatic cooperation, a media report said.

During the meeting on Saturday, Hasina congratulated the successful holding of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. She thanked the Chinese side for offering long-term support and aid to Bangladesh's development and construction, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping last year paid a historic visit to Bangladesh while establishing the strategic cooperative partnership between both countries, Hasina said, adding that Dhaka is willing to further deepen pragmatic cooperation with Beijing in all fields.

Wang said China is willing to work with Bangladesh to firmly support each other on issues of core interests and major concern, and deepen the strategic cooperative partnership.

He expressed hope that the two sides could speed up the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, and actively push forward the building of Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar-Economic Corridor.

Wang also suggested the two sides to explore new cooperation areas such as maritime cooperation. China will continue to encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in Bangladesh, he added.

Hasina and Wang also discussed the Rohingya issue. Wang said the issue should be resolved by Bangladesh and Myanmar through dialogue and consultation, and expected the two sides to sign an agreement as scheduled on the repatriation of the Rohingya people who have crossed into Bangladesh.

China is willing to continue to offer support for a proper settlement of the issue, he added.