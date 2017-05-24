Seven PIA officials being probed over drug bust

Islamabad: Seven Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) members have been taken into custody in connection with a probe into the recovery of heroin from a London-bound flight at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Monday.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management on Tuesday began profiling of its staff to unearth the culprits, Dawn online reported.

However, 19 officials, including PIA catering, security and cleaning staff, who were taken into custody for investigation by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), were released on Tuesday.

The staff members investigated by the ANF also included three women cabin cleaners who were on duty with the PIA flight PK-785 at the airport.

According to a source, the seven PIA staff members were called for investigation after the release of the 19. None of them has been charged so far.

A senior official said an FIR was registered on the complaint of ANF Inspector Gohar Nabi Baig, who claimed that the 14.700 kilogrammes heroin was hidden in the plane parked at Bay 9 of the airport.

He said the ANF would soon complete its investigation and whoever found involved in the drug trafficking would be brought to justice.

The investigators have obtained the CCTV images of the plane when it was parked at the bay.

A PIA spokesperson said the profiling of the staff has began and their movement restricted.

He said the installation of extra CCTV cameras has also started to ensure foolproof security and to keep an eye on the movement of the staff.