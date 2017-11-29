Senior Saudi prince freed in settlement agreement of $1 billion: Saudi official | Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) - Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a leading contender to the throne, was freed after reaching an “acceptable settlement agreement” with authorities paying more than $1 billion, a Saudi official said on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO - Saudi Arabian Prince Miteb bin Abdullah at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File PhotoThe official said Miteb, in his deal with the government, had admitted corruption. Three other people involved in corruption cases have also finalised settlement agreements with authorities, the official told Reuters.

