Senior French conservative Estrosi resigns as president of southeast region | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 09 2017 00:02:09 IST

PARIS Senior French conservative Christian Estrosi, who was rumoured to possibly join president-elect Emmanuel Macron's movement, said on Monday he was resigning as head of the southeastern region, but distanced himself from a future cabinet post. "I will say things clearly: my only ambition is to serve my city and my region and not to enter the government," Estrosi, who became president of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region in December 2015, told reporters.

He said he had accomplished his regional mission of defeating the far-right National Front and wanted to focus in the future on his home city of Nice.

"I congratulated him (the new president) yesterday and wished him success because above all, I want the country to succeed."

Estrosi has been widely criticised among his conservative The Republicans party since meeting Macron in Marseille during the presidential election campaign. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 09, 2017 12:02 am | Updated Date: May 09, 2017 12:02 am

