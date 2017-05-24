Scotland Yard hires first bi-gender police officer, issues two identity cards

London: A British police officer has been issued both male and female identifications, making her Scotland Yard’s first bi-gender recruit.

The move was announced in an internal message to the Metropolitan Police’s 43,607 police and civilian staff mid-May as part of a project titled 'Bring Your Whole Self to Work'.

The officer has been named only as Callum, or Abi if using a female identity.

"The first time I walked into a Met building as Abi, I was hyperventilating so much I almost passed out. I’ve done it a handful of times since and felt so happy that I got to be me at work,” the officer was quoted as saying by the Sun newspaper.

"Abi is a part of me that exists and I want that part to be recognised and validated. But I’m still me. I’m still the same person whether I’m presenting as Callum or Abi. It’s the same dice. You’re just looking at a different number,” the officer said.

The officer has been issued with two warrant cards, one in a male name and the other in a female name and the Met said it will be left to the officer, who also has two sets of uniforms, to decide whether to report for work in either male or female identities.

Scotland Yard said the officer wished to identify as bi-gender, which means a person holding two gender identities.

It is different from transgender, when a person transitions from male to female or vice-versa, sometimes involving surgery.

Chief superintendent Victor Olisa, the Met Police's head of inclusion and diversity, said: "This project focuses on one aspect of our diverse workforce, but it’s just one of the steps we’re taking to make the Met a more inclusive organisation."

"We want to get to a place where all officers and staff can bring their whole self to work, whatever their personal background. The diversity of the Met is one of its strengths and we are committed to being a supportive employer that celebrates difference within our workforce.”