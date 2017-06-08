SCO Summit 2017: As Narendra Modi heads to Astana, here's what's on the itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off on a two-day visit to Astana, Kazakhstan ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit to take place on Thursday and Friday.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi departs for Astana (Kazakhstan) to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. pic.twitter.com/gpDuyJef9J — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

The SCO — that was founded in 1996 with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China, Tajikistan as founder members — is set to welcome India and Pakistan as permanent members of the body at this year's summit.

Here is what else will be taking place at this year's edition of the summit:

- Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Modi, following their arrival in Astana on Thursday, will attend a banquet hosted by Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

- Modi will also attend the World Expo 2017, an international expo in Astana.

- A meeting between Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping is likely to take place on Friday.

- At the SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting the representatives of SCO member states will address issues on how to further the progressive development of cooperation of SCO member states and observer states.

Ahead of the summit, a meeting of the SCO Business Council's board took place on Wednesday with Kazakhstani representatives chairing the event.