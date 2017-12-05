Saudi says U.S. announcement on Jerusalem to hurt peace process, heighten tensions | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday any U.S. announcement on the status of Jerusalem before a final settlement is reached in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would hurt the peace process and heighten regional tensions. The Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City can be seen over the Israeli barrier from the Palestinian town of Abu Dis in the West Bank east of Jerusalem December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad“Any U.S. announcement on the status of Jerusalem prior to a final settlement would have a detrimental impact on the peace process and would heighten tensions in the region,” Saudi Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a statement. “The kingdom’s policy - has been - and remains in support of the Palestinian people, and this has been communicated to the U.S. administration.”

