Saudi King presents Trump with top civilian honour | Reuters

RIYADH Saudi Arabia's king presented U.S. President Donald Trump with the kingdom's top civilian honour on Saturday as Trump began a trip to Riyadh aimed at strengthening security and economic ties.

King Salman decorated Trump with the gold King Abdulaziz medal during a meeting at the royal court in the Saudi capital.

