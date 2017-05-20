You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Saudi King presents Trump with top civilian honour | Reuters

Saudi King presents Trump with top civilian honour | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 20 2017 21:50:14 IST

RIYADH Saudi Arabia's king presented U.S. President Donald Trump with the kingdom's top civilian honour on Saturday as Trump began a trip to Riyadh aimed at strengthening security and economic ties.

King Salman decorated Trump with the gold King Abdulaziz medal during a meeting at the royal court in the Saudi capital.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, editing by Louise Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 20, 2017 09:50 pm | Updated Date: May 20, 2017 09:50 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 21RPS Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores