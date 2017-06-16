Saudi foreign minister says working on list of Qatar grievances | Reuters

LONDON Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Friday that a list of grievances involving Qatar was being drawn up and would be made public soon.The minister, Adel al-Jubeir, said Qatar should respond to demands to halt its support for "extremism and terrorism" which, he said, were being made by the whole world and not just Gulf states.

Four Arab states - Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt - severed diplomatic relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and Iran - charges that Doha has denied. The UAE has also decided to blacklist Qatari individuals and entities.

Speaking to journalists in London, Jubeir said: "I would not call them demands. I would say it is a list of grievances that need to be addressed and that the Qataris need to fix.

"We are working on those with our Bahraini, Emirati and Egyptian partners in order to compile this list and present it to the Qataris, and I think it will be done fairly soon." (Reporting by Karen Strohecker; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

