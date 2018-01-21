Saudi Arabia claims intercepting another ballistic missile fired from Yemen

Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday announced the interception of a ballistic missile fired from Yemen in a fresh attack by Houthi militias targeting Saudi border cities.

Col Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the coalition involved in the war in Yemen from 2015, said in a statement that the attack targeted Najran city on Saturday at 12.38 pm, Xinhua reported.

He confirmed that the air force detected the missile that was shot from Saada city in Yemen towards Saudi Arabia. It was intercepted and destroyed before reaching its target.

"This hostile action by Iran-supported Houthi group proves the continued involvement of Iran in supporting the Houthi armed group with qualitative capabilities," Col Al-Malki said, while renewing his call for the international community to take more serious and effective steps to stop what he described as the blatant Iranian violations of continued smuggling and transfer of ballistic missiles and weapons to terrorist groups and outlaws in Yemen.

The cases of intercepted missiles have increased since last month in a clear indication that the war that left thousands of civilians, mainly from Yemen, dead has no signs of ending soon.