Saleh's nephew, a military commander, killed during Houthi assault - statement | Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) - Slain former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh’s nephew, Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, a senior military commander, also was killed during clashes with the Iran-aligned Houthi group, a statement from Saleh’s party said on Tuesday. Tareq’s fate had not been known following an assault by the Houthis in Sanaa on Sunday night that led to the death of the ex-leader.

