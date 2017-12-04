Sadiq Khan in India: London mayor to meet business and Bollywood personalities, invite Indians to Britain

On Sunday, London mayor Sadiq Khan arrived in Mumbai, to hold a series of meetings with business leaders and politicians.

As part of his maiden official trip to India, Khan will also visit Amritsar and New Delhi apart from Mumbai. He will then fly out to Pakistan, where he will visit three more cities — Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi — before wrapping up his six-day South Asia visit.

As part of the Indian leg of the trade mission aimed at promoting new business links between India and London, the London mayor has a series of meetings planned with senior politicians, business leaders, regional leaders as well as Bollywood personalities.

His central message in these meetings will be that the British capital remains open to Indians post-Brexit. "Following last year's EU referendum, it is far more important to get the message of 'London is open' out far and wide and I will be taking that message to India and Pakistan," he had said on the eve of his departure.

British prime minister Theresa May is meeting the top brass of the European Union on Monday, dubbed the "absolute deadline day" for progress on the Brexit separation issues. Khan's visit to the subcontinent acquires significance with Britain appearing keen on pushing Brexit to the wire. The scheduled date for Britain's separation from the EU is March 2019.

According to a report on The Times of India, he began his trip by saying it was a "mistake" to tighten visa regulations, which had made it tougher for Indian students to visit the British capital. "London is the student capital of the world and students are a big asset. It was a big mistake to withdraw post-study work visa and to treat students as immigrants, which has benefitted Canada and Australia. It's in London's interest to change visa rules," he said.

It's not only Indian students that they want, but also the film industry, Khan said. "London is open. This is not just a phrase, but a frame of mind. We want Bollywood to not only shoot films in London, as they have done in the past, but also take up post-production work here. Even Hollywood is coming to Bollywood because of its brilliant post-production work," he said.

The 'London is Open' slogan has long been Khan's pet project, and the mayor is keen on capitalising on this further. As per a report on LBC, Britain was the second largest destination for Indian investment, and 44 percent of the fastest growing Indian companies now have a base in London.

Contrary to popular opinion, he said, Brexit will actually make visa norms easier. A report on The Hindu quoted Khan as saying on Sunday: "One of the justifications that some ministers in the government give to leave the EU is to have better trade relations with many countries like India. One of the best ways to encourage trade with India is to invite talent to London and UK."

Now that he is here, however, it's not all business on his mind. Maybe he will do a spot of acting as well, the report added. "Maybe I can act as well," Khan, whose parents were born in India, quipped. "I believe culture is the glue that binds the two cities together."